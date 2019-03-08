CCTV image released by police after serious assault in Gravesend

An image of a man the police in Gravesend would like to speak with in connection with a serious assault in Queen Street. Picture: Kent Police Archant

This is the man police want to speak to following an assault in Gravesend.

An image from a closed circuit camera has been released. Police are hoping the picture will prompt him to come forward or persuade someone who knows him to get in touch.

The incident happened in Queen Street at around 3am on Sunday, May 5.

It resulted in an 18-year-old man sustaining a serious facial injury, from which he is expected to make a full recovery.

At present, no arrests have been made however officers have conducted multiple enquiries into the incident, including reviewing CCTV.

As a result of the work, they are now in a position to release a picture of a person who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/88028/19.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.