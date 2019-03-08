60s Gold is a chance to relive golden times

Classic old music will never die and stage shows like 60s Gold at The Orchard, Dartford, will help keep it going.

The concert next month stars the likes of Herman's Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Marmalade, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders and Love Affair's Steve Ellis.

Fans can re-live the magic of the 1960s with these five chart-topping acts from a memorable decade, who between them scored more than 50 UK hits.

Herman's Hermits are one of the biggest selling bands of the 60s and are now celebrating their 55th anniversary. Formed in Manchester in 1964, the band have chalked up 23 hit singles, 10 hit albums and appeared in three major movies. They have sold more than 75 million records with hits like There's A kind Of Hush, Silhouettes, Can't You Hear My Heart Beat, Wonderful World, and A Must to Avoid.

The Merseybeats from Liverpool had hits with Sorrow, I Think of You, and Wishin' and Hopin'.

The Marmalade were the champions of Scottish beat in 1968, adding another dimension to the sound of the classic pop song, with great harmonies. Chart-toppers included Lovin' Things, Reflections of My Life, Falling Apart at The Seams, Cousin Norman, and their Lennon & McCartney composed number one Ob-la-Di Ob-la-Da.

Wayne Fontana and The Mindbenders, from Manchester, are also celebrating 55 years. Their first hit in 1964, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, was followed by The Game Of Love, Pamela Pamela and Groovy Kind Of Love.

And Steve Ellis was the original lead vocalist and founder of Love Affair who had five Top 20 singles, including the number one Everlasting Love.

The Marmalade lead singer Sandy Newman said: "The sixties in general was an inspiring time where new ideas were changing the whole approach to life and that seemed to spill over very much into music.

"Skiffle in particular had made music more accessible to anyone who fancied having a go and The Beatles explosion seemed to accelerate the desire for those who wanted to express themselves through songwriting, to do so.

"There was a new youth culture brimming over with ideas in music, art and fashion and it seems to have had an influence on every generation since the sixties.

"The songs were very strong and have stood the test of time.

Steve Ellis is helping keep 60s music alive and well

"My influences is a long list, including The Shadows, The Beatles, and even The Who and Jimi Hendrix.

"As for today's music, I like lots of things but there is so much to choose from and so many genres I find it difficult to focus on anything with the same intensity I did in the sixties and seventies.

"Technology has changed music both in its creation and accessibility by the public and I feel sometimes it has gone beyond saturation point.

"There are some fantastic artists around with great ability and the level of musicianship is extraordinary today.

"The internet has definitely helped increase musicians' knowledge and skills. Some seem to get to a really high level of performance very quickly.

"Like every generation however, there has always been good and bad and I don't think that will ever change. It's only an opinion at the end of the day."

Looking ahead, he said: "As for our future, on a performing front I would still like to do a live performance with an orchestra. I have recorded with a live orchestra but to do a live show would be exhilarating.

"We came very close this year when we were asked to perform two concerts in Tel Aviv. Unfortunately, at the last minute it didn't happen."

60s Gold is at The Orchard, Dartford, on September 29.