Remembrance services in Dartford and Gravesham

The annual Service of Remembrance will take place at the War Memorial in Central Park, Dartford on Sunday November 10.

It starts at 10.40am and is followed by a march past by veterans, uniformed and youth organisations from the High Street and along Market Street past the War Memorial.

The public are welcome to attend and participate in remembering those who have sacrificed so much and who continue to do so in conflicts around the world.

Anyone wishing to attend should note that the High Street and Market Street will be closed to traffic from 10.15am to allow the service and parade to take place and roads will not re-open until the event has concluded at around midday.

Gravesham will also be remembering those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a number of acts of Remembrance on Sunday November 10 and Monday November 11.

On the Sunday a number of services and parades are taking place, including at 11am at Windmill Hill Memorial Gardens and the War Memorial at Northfleet.

Veterans wishing to join the Windmill Hill parade should meet at Trinity Road by 10.30am.

There are also Services of Remembrance at Bawley Bay, Gravesend, at 12.30pm, Meopham Green War Memorial at 3pm, and an Act of Remembrance at the RAF Gravesend memorial at Cascades Leisure Centre, Thong Lane, at 3.30pm.

A pause to remember and service takes place in Community Square outside Gravesend Civic Centre at 11am on Monday, November 11.

Remembrance Sunday is held nationally every year to remember the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two world wars and later conflicts.

After the Second World War, there were calls to bring all days of remembrance under one umbrella and in 1945, the then Archbishop of Westminster proposed November 11 and its present name to commemorate both world wars, a suggestion endorsed by the Home Office in 1946. Prime minister Clement Attlee told the Commons that "the government felt that this view would commend itself to all quarters of the country" and that King George VI agreed.