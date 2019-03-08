Search

Police renew appeal to find missing Jadon, 16

PUBLISHED: 10:51 15 September 2019

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Jadon who vanished on September 5 from Dartford

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Jadon who vanished on September 5 from Dartford

Archant

Kent police have renewed an appeal for information to help track down a missing teenager.

Officers are appealing for information to find the boy who went missing from his home in Dartford.

Jadon Iwezu, 16, was reported missing on Thursday September 5 although he is known to have been in the Dartford train station area on Thursday September 12.

Jadon is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with brown eyes. He has a scar on his left temple and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

He is known to have links to the Salisbury area of Wiltshire and the Southampton area of Hampshire.

Officers would like to speak to Jadon to confirm he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Jadon's whereabouts should contact Kent Police on 101, quoting 05-693.

