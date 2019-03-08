Police renewed appeal to find missing Jadon, 16, is success

Kent police appeal helps track down a missing teenager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say following renewed appeals for information to find the boy who went missing from his home in Dartford, he has been "safely located".

You may also want to watch:

Jadon Iwezu, 16, was reported missing on Thursday September 5 although he is known to have been in the Dartford train station area on Thursday September 12.

Jadon had last been seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Early on Sunday morning, officers said they would like to speak to Jadon to confirm he is safe and well and within hours he was located.