Police renewed appeal to find missing Jadon, 16, is success

PUBLISHED: 10:51 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 15 September 2019

Kent police appeal helps track down a missing teenager.

Police say following renewed appeals for information to find the boy who went missing from his home in Dartford, he has been "safely located".

Jadon Iwezu, 16, was reported missing on Thursday September 5 although he is known to have been in the Dartford train station area on Thursday September 12.

Jadon had last been seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Early on Sunday morning, officers said they would like to speak to Jadon to confirm he is safe and well and within hours he was located.

