River weir restoration work at Acacia Hall will help wildlife

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 October 2019

The River Darent as it runs through Dartford. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/ClemRutter

The River Darent as it runs through Dartford. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/ClemRutter

Archant

A partnership project to restore the River Darent in central Dartford will get under way in the autumn.

The restoration works will bring a clear, chalk river habitat to Central Park for wildlife and for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

By removing the weir at Acacia Hall and reintroducing natural features, this project will bring back a meandering, clear running chalk stream to Central Park and improve free passage for fish migration.

Work will include clearing some non-native trees to let in more sunlight and encourage habitat diversity.

These activities will increase the biodiversity of the river channel, and reconnect the river with the wider park through improved access and visibility.

Council leader Cllr Jeremy Kite said: "I'm not sure many Dartford residents appreciate just how much valuable environment  and biodiversity we have in our town.

"It's quite a topical issue with lots of people campaigning for 'this and that', but the truth  is our town is very well  advanced in enhancing these environments.

"The work we are doing at Acacia will make a huge difference to the river, the wildlife who call it home and every visitor who enjoys it."

