Car park in Parrock Street, Gravesend restored - now for LED lighting

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 31 October 2019

The Parrock Street car park has been restored and now power efficient LED lighting is going in. Picture: Google

The Parrock Street car park has been restored and now power efficient LED lighting is going in. Picture: Google

Archant

Now the Parrock Street car park surfaced has been restored in Gravesend, the council says new LED street lighting is going in.

Gravesham Council leader John Burden said: "We said we would make improvements to Parrock Street car park and we are making those improvements.

"The old surface was suffering from the wear and tear of years of use by many hundreds of vehicles and was in need of replacement.

"The lighting, too, needed upgrading. The LED replacements which will be installed in the next few weeks will be much more cost effective and energy efficient and will help us move towards our target of becoming a carbon neutral borough by 2030."

He added: "The council's newly adopted Corporate Plan commits us to delivering a proud community, where residents can call a safe, clean and attractive borough their home.

"That will happen through the completion of many seemingly small projects."

Car park in Parrock Street, Gravesend restored - now for LED lighting

Car park in Parrock Street, Gravesend restored - now for LED lighting

Car park in Parrock Street, Gravesend restored - now for LED lighting

