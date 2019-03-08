Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Visitors to Gravesham's car parks will need to use the RingGo cashless parking service from today, Monday, May 20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile as the council's provider for cashless parking.

It is the leading cashless parking solution with more than 14 million motorists already registered to the service.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr John Burden said: "By using RingGo we will continue to offer visitors to Gravesham's car parks a variety of ways to pay, making the use of Gravesham's car parks convenient and cost effective."

To use RingGo is simple. Just register to use the service either by downloading and using the RingGo app (free to download and available through most smartphones) or by going online to www.RingGo.co.uk and completing some simple details.

When parking, visitors simply provide the location code (a five digit number shown on signs near the parking bay) and say how long they want to park.

RingGo will remind a user when parking is about run out allowing users to top up their parking, wherever they are.

For more information on how RingGo operates, please watch the short animation at www.myRingGo.co.uk/howitworks



