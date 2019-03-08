Search

Advanced search

Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 May 2019

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Visitors to Gravesham's car parks will need to use the RingGo cashless parking service from today, Monday, May 20.

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile as the council's provider for cashless parking.

It is the leading cashless parking solution with more than 14 million motorists already registered to the service.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr John Burden said: "By using RingGo we will continue to offer visitors to Gravesham's car parks a variety of ways to pay, making the use of Gravesham's car parks convenient and cost effective."

To use RingGo is simple. Just register to use the service either by downloading and using the RingGo app (free to download and available through most smartphones) or by going online to www.RingGo.co.uk and completing some simple details.

When parking, visitors simply provide the location code (a five digit number shown on signs near the parking bay) and say how long they want to park.

RingGo will remind a user when parking is about run out allowing users to top up their parking, wherever they are.

For more information on how RingGo operates, please watch the short animation at www.myRingGo.co.uk/howitworks



Most Read

Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

Appeal for witnesses after Welling motorcyclist killed near Dartford

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Councillors back plans to charge for non-household waste at tips

Kent County Council wants to start charging people to leave soil and rubble at its recycling centres. Photo: Google

New refuge for young women opens in Gravesend

Opening the new refuge - trustee Steve Fox, Cllr. David Hurley, Andrea Kilvington the chief executive, and chair of the trustees Emma Siers

Most Read

Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Gravesend woman jailed for crisp tube plot to smuggle drugs into prison

Madeline Cherry jailed for prison smuggling plot

Appeal for witnesses after Welling motorcyclist killed near Dartford

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Councillors back plans to charge for non-household waste at tips

Kent County Council wants to start charging people to leave soil and rubble at its recycling centres. Photo: Google

New refuge for young women opens in Gravesend

Opening the new refuge - trustee Steve Fox, Cllr. David Hurley, Andrea Kilvington the chief executive, and chair of the trustees Emma Siers

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Cricket: Kent debutant Mulder makes mark

Kent's Wiaan Mulder during day one of the Specsavers Division One County Championship match at The County Ground, Beckenham.

Gravesham car park vistors must use RingGo from today

RingGo is replacing Parkmobile throughout Gravesham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Cricket: Kent cannot avoid defeat against Yorkshire

The 2019 cricket season is underway

Appeal for witnesses after Welling motorcyclist killed near Dartford

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Cricket: Ballance puts Kent firmly on back foot

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out (pic Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists