Road safety campaign group launches new website

Darren with fellow campaigners Kelly Grehan and Sarah Crook are determined to make Dartford's roads safer. Picture: Dartford Safer Roads Archant

Road safety campaigners in Dartford have launched a new website on the anniversary of an appalling crash.

Darren's son Dean was left seriously hurt by a speeding motorists. Picture: Dartford Safer Roads Darren's son Dean was left seriously hurt by a speeding motorists. Picture: Dartford Safer Roads

Dartford Safer Roads said the new site will help step up efforts to reduce the number of incidents on the town's roads.

The launch coincides with the first anniversary of campaigner Darren Povey's son, Dean, 14, being hit by a car in Temple Hill.

Dean was transferred to hospital by air ambulance and the driver later pleaded guilty to charges relating to the accident.

Darren, 40, said: "We are fortunate that Dean has made a full recovery, but the thought that things could have been different is always with us.

"After the accident we realised just how dangerous Kent, and in particular Dartford's, roads are.

"The walk to school, for example, is fraught with danger, as cars speed, mount the pavement, park so as to obscure safe crossing points and with drivers even swearing at parents and children for taking too long to cross.

"Once I got involved with Dartford Safer Roads I realised there is so much more that can be done to alleviate these dangers."

Kelly Grehan, 39, councillor for Stone House and member of Dartford Safer Road, said: "We are hoping the website will help others to join our campaign and to understand how the measures we propose can make a difference in making Dartford's roads safer.

"We are often hear people say that they feel afraid to walk to school or to let their children play out, and that is really very sad.

"As a group we have worked with a national campaign group called 20 Is Plenty For Us and have ensured that we take into account research from across the country before we look at whether it can work in Dartford, so all our campaigns are evidence based. Our central aim if for this town to

be a safer place to grow up, live and work."

Dartford Safer Roads launched in May 2018 to campaign for 20mph speed on roads around schools, for parking rules to be enforced and for a safe crossing point to be placed at every school.

Its website can be found at dartfordsaferroads.co.uk