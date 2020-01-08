Rob Beckett brings stand-up show to Dartford

Rob Beckett loves being on stage, but also fancied being on Game of Thrones.

He is known as Mouth of the South and Rob Beckett's madcap humour will be coming to Dartford.

Rob Beckett comes to Dartford in March.

His UK tour pulls in to The Orchard on March 17 and 18 and tickets are going quick for the show, called Wallop.

Fans know him already from Rob Beckett's Savage Socials on E4; Head Hunters on BBC One; plus things like 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Live At The Apollo and Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two's Mock The Week, ITV2's Celebrity Juice, and Sky's A League of Their Own.

He said: "As a word, 'wallop' just isn't used enough but I use it quite a lot. I think it sums up me and my show. 'Here it is, have a bit of that', we'll enjoy ourselves and then go home.

"I'm very much in it for the audience and to do whatever it takes to be as funny as possible for an hour and a half as opposed to delivering a message or narrative or life-changing view of the world.

Rob Beckett has a laugh with the Duke of Cambridge and Romesh Ranganathan after the Royal Variety Performance in November.

"My show isn't going to sort out Brexit, but it will take your mind off it for an hour and a half. Essentially, the show is all about the funniest things that have happened to me or I've thought of since the last tour."

He added: "The show is about family. I've always wanted a whole family to sit down and laugh at my stuff; before it was more of a happy accident because my comedy is quite accessible, but now, all ages can get a lot from it."

Rob is the second youngest of five brothers and he's noticed an over-compensating tendency for those siblings to stop him from getting ideas way above his station.

He said: "The level they go to in order to keep my feet on the ground is actually quite rude. It's really odd how much they don't talk about my job.

"If I worked at Sainsbury's they'd ask me more about my work. They almost go out of their way to not turn me into some sort of showbusiness dick, and it's not spoken about. They're all proud, though, don't get me wrong."

He went on: "I want to do stand-up forever; I'd love to fill my local, the O2. It would be a dream of mine to have that many people in one place coming to see me. That would be amazing."

He also enjoys the gogglebox, saying: "I love hosting and presenting TV, and I'd really love to have a chat show later on in my career when I've calmed down a bit.

"I don't think I'd get that much out of the guests at this point, but later on when I'm a bit more tired, I think I'd be a good chat show host."

He wanted to appear in Game of Thrones, saying: "I saw Ed Sheeran and I think I would have ruined it as well."

After 10 years a comic, he would say to his younger self: "There are loads of things I would have told him not to do, but he wouldn't have listened. I was just enjoying it and ploughing on, and obviously you make mistakes.

"But through throwing yourself into stuff and making mistakes you learn invaluable lessons. I had come from a working class background and had no idea about the industry and I didn't even know the Edinburgh Fringe existed, so I went in not caring.

"Both parents were so supportive and there was no pressure, but maybe if you had been to Oxbridge or Durham and your parents had funded your education, they'd be saying why are you going to the Edinburgh Fringe? You should be off being a barrister.

"So there was no expectation on me, but mainly I'd say to him, 'cut your hair because it's an absolute disgrace!'."