Dartford Co-op robbed by three men, one armed with hammer

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 January 2019

The three men robbed the Co-op, Colney Road, Daartford, on Thursday, January 3. Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Google Maps

The three men robbed the Co-op, Colney Road, Daartford, on Thursday, January 3. Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a supermarket in Dartford.

Officers were called at 10pm on Thursday, January 3 to a report that three men had entered a Co-op supermarket in Colney Road, Dartford, and stolen cash.

The three robbers entered the shop and approached two victims. One tried to take a mobile phone from one of the victims while a second suspect started to empty the tills.

A third victim, who had been in the back of the supermarket, walked to the front before being made to walk to an office where a third robber demanded the safe be opened. He was reported to be carrying a claw hammer.

The first victim had also been walked to the office in order to open the safe.

All three robbers then left the shop, driving away in a white van.

Police say that before this robbery the same three men had gone into another Co-op – this time in Chastilian Road, Dartford – before seeing a queue of customers and quickly walking back out.

One robber is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a black coat, dark coloured trousers and dirty white laced trainers. He was also wearing black gloves and a snood over his face.

The second is white, about 6ft tall, slim and wearing a black jacket with a fur trimmed hood. His face was concealed with a grey snood cover.

The third robber is white, about 5ft 9ins, and was wearing a white hooded fleece top with the hood up, a grey baseball cap, grey trousers and black trainers. He was carrying a claw hammer and also had a blue coloured bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police appeals line for Dartford on 01474 366 149 quoting reference 03-0681.

