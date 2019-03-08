Anarchic comic Robert White will gently tear up the stage

Anarchic comedian Robert White, and that tank-top. Picture: Andy Hollingworth Archant

His fast-paced slightly awkward delivery of some razor sharp wit should please audiences at the Orchard this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert White brings his chaotic comedy to Dartford. Picture: Steve Ullathorne Robert White brings his chaotic comedy to Dartford. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Robert White is gay, has Asperger’s syndrome, and a seemingly never-ending collection of dorky tank-tops.

But appearing to come out of nowhere on Britain’s Got Talent has propelled him into stardom, but in truth he has been at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival since 2010 and his YouTube channel gets millions of views.

A one-liner from his first appearance went into the Top 10 Jokes that year.

With a comedy career spanning 14 years, he wowed the judges and viewers alike with his fast-paced comedy routines when he made the finals in last year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent and came in second.

Now he is doing a debut UK tour and is coming to Dartford and Bromley in the coming weeks in a stage performance with a suggested age cap of 16 plus.

And the 41-year-old from West Sussex, is not planning to disappoint by keeping all that madcap frantic and cutting style that made him a hit on the talent show.

His management says he will be bringing all that fun you saw on the TV during the aptly-named Tank Top Tour.

You can see Robert packing up a suitcase full of his trademark vests and travelling the UK with his unique, musical stand-up.

It is fairly well assured that he is actually really the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit.

His dazzling appearance on television’s Britain’s Got Talent helped to highlight Robert’s distinctive comedy genius. Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic performance style, Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery saw him win the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality and win fans all over the country.

About to give up comedy, he said: “I went on Britain’s Got Talent, because I was going to give up comedy and I wanted to show my mum I had done everything I could to try and make it work. I thought I would do Britain’s Got Talent and not get anywhere. It was more unexpected than waking up in the morning and having breakfast in bed brought to you by David Walliams.”

The former teacher added: “I am selling out theatres and having lovely times with people up and down the country. It’s nice that people seem to love me now and come and watch me, but it is a total shock. My mum is totally overwhelmed by the excitement of everything. It’s crazy.

“There will be songs, jokes, quirky things you won’t expect and it’s not TV, so there will be a little more grown-up stuff in it, though always in a friendly, funny way.”

Dyslexic Robert is known for writing songs with intricate lyrics.

He said: “Since I was a kid, it has been easier to make stuff up than to read it.

“Over the years, I developed the ability to improvise. There may or may not be audience participation. It depends on the specific audience, what makes them laugh, what makes them happy. I may or may not get someone up on stage.

“On a tour, you have to gauge each audience for what it is.”

He went on: “I would like to do lots of comedy shows. I would like to write lots of musicals. I would like to write symphonies and songs. If I became a person writing musicals that would properly please me.”

What of his trademark tank-tops? He said: “I used to get them from vintage clothes shops which used to have 60s and 70s clothes. But now vintage apparently means 80s and 90s. So fewer tank tops. The best thing about touring is hearing the laughter and seeing the smiles night after night and connecting with the audience.”

He was at the Churchill, Bromley on April 5, and will be on stage at the Orchard, Dartford on April 28. Tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk