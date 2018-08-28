Legends of 1950s rock ‘n’ roll recreated in spectacular show

Rock ‘n’ roll never dies, it lives on forever in the form of tribute band festivals, and one of the best is arriving at The Woodville.

It’s called Rock ‘n’ Roll Paradise Celebrates 10 Years and goes on stage next month.

The popular show is now in its 10th year, and concentrates on that golden era of the 50s and 60s.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The music plays the leading role as it takes audiences on a mystery rock ‘n’ roll-a ride through those great days, an era that changed music forever.”

A talented cast bring to life the spirit of those years when music changed everything.

The top hits have stood the test of time, with each performance bringing to life the music of the giants of rock ‘n’ roll.

Backed by the dynamic Paradise Band, the lost legends will include Buddy Holly, Gene Vincent, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, the Big Bopper, Eddie Cochran, the Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson, Connie Francis, Brenda Lee – and the King himself, Elvis.

Fronting it, the Paradise Band counts some of the best live musicians in the UK – each of whom has a passion for rock ‘n’ roll. They have worked with many household names through their careers including Helen Shapiro, Suzy Quatro, Bee Gees, The Sweet, Cockney Rebel, Wet Wet Wet, Marty Wilde and The Cavaliers.

It is all put together by Lord Tim Croxford of Accelerator Entertainments. He said: “This is a spectacular celebration of rock ‘n’ roll music at its very best, played with all the commitment and honesty that the originals, I hope, would be proud of.”

The genre emerged from the US depression in the 1920s through blues, country, and jazz.

The term rock ‘n’ roll was used to describe a ship’s movement, but by 1954 it was all about the music.

It went on to influence many artists who developed it further with the use of electric guitars and drums.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Paradise is at The Woodville, Gravesend on Saturday, February 2 at 7.30pm

For tickets, phone 08442 439 480 or visit www.woodville.co.uk