Greenhithe woman Rosie Grewal jailed for string of property scams

Rosie Grewal has been jailed for three years and seven months. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A con artist from Greenhithe has been jailed for running a series of scams to net herself thousands of pounds.

Rosie Grewal befriended a woman to deceitfully receive money from her and also pretended to be working on behalf of a housing company to take deposits from people for houses they never received.

The 43-year-old, of Eleanor Walk, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, June 17. She was jailed for three years and seven months on five counts of fraud by false representation.

The court was told in 2012, Grewal befriended a woman and her daughter and told them that she had a property she jointly owned with her aunt but her aunt wanted to take her name off the mortgage so the victim could go on it instead and they could share the rental income.

The victim transferred a sum of money to Grewal and despite numerous calls and text messages during the next six months, asking where her share of the rental income was, the victim never received any.

Grewal also persuaded the victim's daughter to give her money to remortgage her flat in their joint names but the mortgage never materialised.

Grewal received more than £130,000 of the victim's money and they have not received anything in return.

There were numerous requests to get their money back, but all were ignored.

Grewal was arrested in September 2015 and officers discovered she had taken numerous holidays abroad and purchased designer clothes.

While investigating this fraud allegation, officers received reports of other frauds from people claiming they had sent Grewal deposits for houses in Greenhithe in the belief she was acting on behalf of a housing company.

These victims transferred between £800 and £3,000 for plots and mortgage fees but never received any paperwork. They later discovered that Grewal had nothing to do with the housing developer and the plots they thought they had purchased did not exist.

Grewal was charged with five counts of fraud by false representation.

At an earlier trial, a jury found her guilty of three of the offences.

On June 17 at Maidstone Crown Court, Grewal admitted the other two offences before being sentenced.

After the hearing, investigating officer Det Con Madeline Brackley said: "The victims in this case trusted Grewal, they believed her lies and have been completely let down.

"They have all been left out of pocket while she went on holidays and bought expensive items.

"I hope the sentence gives them some sort of comfort knowing she is not able to put anyone else through this ordeal."