Safe stolen by masked thugs

Masked gang steal safe Archant

A major hunt is on for a gang of masked people who carried out a vicious burglary in Dartford.

Kent Police say they urgently need any information that could lead to those who carried out the attack and then carried away a safe.

The constabulary was called in following a report of an aggravated burglary.

They said officers were called to a property in Green Street Green Road at 8.02pm on Thursday 31 January after up to six men forced entry to the home and threatened the occupants with weapons.

No serious injuries were sustained however a safe containing a quantity of cash was stolen.

The suspects are reported to have had their faces covered with balaclavas and were wearing black, puffer jackets. They are described as speaking with an Irish accent.

Detective Sergeant Mark Froome, a senior investigating officer for this case, said: “Incidents of this nature are exceptionally rare and we are conducting numerous enquiries to establish who the offenders are.

“The men involved left the victims fearing they would be seriously assaulted and I’m confident there are people out there who will know who these offenders are.

“I am appealing for anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact us on 01474 366149 quoting 31-1508.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”