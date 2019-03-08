Search

Advanced search

Santus circus is coming to Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 09:07 21 March 2019

Lucien, Ernest, and Sacha Santus are ready to put on spectacular show. Photo: Santus

Lucien, Ernest, and Sacha Santus are ready to put on spectacular show. Photo: Santus

Archant

Roll up roll up, everyone loves a circus and Gravesend is playing host to the Santus family’s Le Cirque de France tour 2019.

Brothers Ernest and Roger Santus are members of some of France’s most illustrious circus families.

Taking on almost every sort of skill and presentation, from hand-balancing and trapeze to unicycling, juggling, and acrobatics, they’ve performed across Europe and in Asia, and they’ve won top prizes at the prestigious Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

It is a traditional circus with a French flavour.

Santus is the only circus in the UK to feature the thrills of the flying trapeze, one of the most dangerous acts there is.

The 2019 production includes top international artistes from Mongolia, Colombia, Morocco, Switzerland, and of course Britain and France.

Santus Circus performs under a heated Big Top at the Cyclopark, The Tollgate, Watlington Street between April 3 and 8.

For tickets, phone 07843 884787 or 07952 418487.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hefty fine for cyclist who rode his bike in New Road, Gravesend

No bikes allowed. Photo: Google Maps

Act fast to get tickets for Frank Skinner’s live comedy show

Frank Skinner will be live on stage in December at The Orchard

Inadequate Meopham school criticised by Ofsted over lack of safeguarding

Helen Allison School in Meopham is a specialist school for children with autism. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to Love Island and former Ebbsfleet United player Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis was found dead in woods near his home. Photo: Ebbsfleet FC

Cash handout from Ebbsfleet developer helps local band

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation helps local band with cash boost

Most Read

Hefty fine for cyclist who rode his bike in New Road, Gravesend

No bikes allowed. Photo: Google Maps

Act fast to get tickets for Frank Skinner’s live comedy show

Frank Skinner will be live on stage in December at The Orchard

Inadequate Meopham school criticised by Ofsted over lack of safeguarding

Helen Allison School in Meopham is a specialist school for children with autism. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to Love Island and former Ebbsfleet United player Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis was found dead in woods near his home. Photo: Ebbsfleet FC

Cash handout from Ebbsfleet developer helps local band

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation helps local band with cash boost

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Santus circus is coming to Gravesend

Lucien, Ernest, and Sacha Santus are ready to put on spectacular show. Photo: Santus

Operation Sceptre anti knife crime campaign a success with local arrests

Chief Constable Alan Pughsley says Operation Sceptre was a success with arrests in Gravesend and Dartford

Cash handout from Ebbsfleet developer helps local band

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation helps local band with cash boost

Aldi Dartford staff and customers raise thousands for Teenage Cancer Trust

The store in Dartford raised £14,000. Photo: Aldi

Act fast to get tickets for Frank Skinner’s live comedy show

Frank Skinner will be live on stage in December at The Orchard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists