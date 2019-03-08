Santus circus is coming to Gravesend

Lucien, Ernest, and Sacha Santus are ready to put on spectacular show. Photo: Santus Archant

Roll up roll up, everyone loves a circus and Gravesend is playing host to the Santus family’s Le Cirque de France tour 2019.

Brothers Ernest and Roger Santus are members of some of France’s most illustrious circus families.

Taking on almost every sort of skill and presentation, from hand-balancing and trapeze to unicycling, juggling, and acrobatics, they’ve performed across Europe and in Asia, and they’ve won top prizes at the prestigious Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

It is a traditional circus with a French flavour.

Santus is the only circus in the UK to feature the thrills of the flying trapeze, one of the most dangerous acts there is.

The 2019 production includes top international artistes from Mongolia, Colombia, Morocco, Switzerland, and of course Britain and France.

Santus Circus performs under a heated Big Top at the Cyclopark, The Tollgate, Watlington Street between April 3 and 8.

For tickets, phone 07843 884787 or 07952 418487.