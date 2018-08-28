Detectives investigating disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen charge New Ash Green man

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A man has been charged with the murder of 46-year-old mother Sarah Wellgreen who disappeared from her New Ash Green home.

Detectives investigating Ms Wellgreen’s disappearance have, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged Ben Lacomba, 38, from Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, with her murder.

Mr Lacomba was first arrested on October 16 in connection with the investigation and was re-arrested yesterday (December 20).

He has been remanded to appear by video link before Medway Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Friday. December 21.

The search for Ms Wellgreen is ongoing.