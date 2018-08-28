Sarah Wellgreen murder suspect pleads not guilty

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green.

A man has appeared before Maidstone Crown Court today, Thursday January 17, accused of murdering missing Sarah Wellgreen.

Ben Lacomba, of Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, pleaded not guilty and was further remanded to reappear before the same court for a trial starting on June 18.

Mr Lacomba, 38, who was arrested on October 16, 2018 in connection with the investigation, was re-arrested on December 20.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, charged him that evening.

The search for mother of five Ms Wellgreen - who disappeared from her New Ash Green home in October – is ongoing.