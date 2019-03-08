Sarah Wellgreen murder trial: Man accused of killing New Ash Green woman was reluctant to let police have his phone, court told

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A man accused of murdering his missing ex-partner asked for his phone back from police just moments after "reluctantly" handing it over, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen, 46, has not been seen since disappearing from the home she shared with taxi driver Ben Lacomba, 39, in New Ash Green, in October last year.

Mr Lacomba denies murdering Ms Wellgreen on October 9, 2018. Despite extensive police searches, her body has never been found.

Det Con Celia King told Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, October 8 that she visited the defendant's home on October 14 last year to seize his phone, to "see if he had anything on it to help us find Sarah".

Family liaison officer Ms King described Mr Lacomba as "obstructive and reluctant" about letting officers enter the property in Bazes Shaw, and, asked by junior prosecutor Alistair Richardson how he responded to requests for his phone, Ms King said: "Reluctantly, but he did agree.

"He said it had some embarrassing stuff on it. I said I wasn't interested in his embarrassing photos or whatever he had on it."

Ms King said Mr Lacomba sat "scrolling" through his phone.

She told jurors that the 39-year-old agreed for officers to access his call log, contact list, texts and WhatsApp messages on his Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone, but he refused to grant access to his location services, with Ms King telling the court: "He said there was no point as he had turned off location services."

Mr Lacomba also did not consent for police to look at his deleted data, she added.

"He completely changed. He got quite animated. He said 'Why would I want you to have deleted stuff when I deleted it for a reason?"' she said.

When Mr Lacomba agreed to give his phone to Ms King, she said the taxi driver told her he had another phone with a "taxi app" which he used for work.

You may also want to watch:

Shortly after leaving the property with his phone and walking to the car park, Ms King was alerted by the officer she was with that Mr Lacomba "was behind her".

"He said he changed his mind and wanted his phone back. He said he needed it for work," Ms King told the court.

"I explained to him that we downloaded back at the station and I could have it back to him that night. I said it was very important and may help to establish where Sarah was."

But Ms King said he wanted his phone back, telling her: "You said it was voluntary and I don't have to give it to you so I want it back."

Ms King said: "I had to give it back to him."

She told the court Mr Lacomba agreed to take his mobile phone to the police station "first thing in the morning before work", but the family liaison officer said he failed to do so despite efforts to contact him.

Mr Lacomba responded to Ms King on October 16, she said, saying he was "sorry for not getting back" and agreed to give her his device.

During cross-examination, Ms King - who had earlier used the word "obstructive" to describe Mr Lacomba when officers visited her home - said she had not used the term in her original statement.

When asked about Mr Lacomba's attitude concerning police officers repeatedly visiting his home, Ms King said: "I sympathised with him."

Mr Lacomba says he was asleep in bed on the night of the alleged killing, and a statement by the defendant that was read to the court said Ms Wellgreen "was happy and there was nothing out of the ordinary" on the day she went missing.

Jurors previously heard the couple had split up but remained living under the same roof.

The trial continues.