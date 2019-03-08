Police searching for missing New Ash Green mum Sarah Wellgreen still need public’s help

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police Archant

Kent Police are still appealing for the public’s help in finding any trace of missing mother Sarah Wellgreen.

Detectives investigating the disappearance and alleged murder of New Ash Green resident Sarah Wellgreen say they want to appeal once more to walkers in the area.

Sarah was 46 years old when she was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, during the evening of Tuesday, October 9, last year.

Officers are continuing to search a number of areas in connection with her disappearance and with warmer weather approaching members of the public are once again being asked to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

Det Ch Insp Ivan Beasley, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Sarah was last seen more than five months ago, during which time we have arrested and charged a man with her murder.

“We remain absolutely committed in our efforts to find her and our specialist search teams, along with tremendous support from search volunteers, are continuing to investigate a number of different locations.

“With the emergence of Spring it is now important to remind dog walkers and anyone else out in rural areas to call us, if you see anything that seems remotely suspicious. I’d also like to remind residents, businesses and landowners in and around New Ash Green to check your gardens, outhouses, and any other areas surrounding your properties. If you think you may have seen anything which has appeared suspicious, or have any other information which may assist the investigation and have yet to contact the police, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

The police said Ben Lacomba, 38, from Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, is currently remanded in custody charged with the murder of Sarah Wellgreen and will face trial at Maidstone Crown Court from June 18.

If anyone has information they can phone Kent Police on 0207 158 0011 or Freephone 0800 056 0154, quoting 11-0423.

Alternatively try Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.