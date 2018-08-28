Search

Saturday Night Fever comes to the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

PUBLISHED: 12:31 07 January 2019

Richard Winsor stars as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

Richard Winsor stars as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

Pamela Raith

It was the film that put disco firmly on the map, and now a musical version of Saturday Night Fever arrives in Dartford.

Saturday Night Fever opens at the Orchard Theatre on Tuesday, January 8. Photo: Pamela RaithSaturday Night Fever opens at the Orchard Theatre on Tuesday, January 8. Photo: Pamela Raith

Famed West End producer Bill Kenwright is bringing his glitterball masterpiece to the Orchard Theatre.

Everyone knows that one move busted by John Travolta’s character Tony Manero.

And now you can join in with acclaimed dancer and actor Richard Winsor, if there’s room, when Fever gets into town between Tuesday, January 8 and Saturday, January 12.

There’s also Kate Parr as Stephanie, Owen Broughton (Gus), Michael Cortez (Joey), Raphael Pace (Bobbie C) and Jared Thompson (Double Jay).

Richard Winsor dons the famous white suit in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela RaithRichard Winsor dons the famous white suit in Saturday Night Fever at the Orchard Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

There’s even a sensational Bee Gees tribute to supply the hit soundtrack, including all those disco classics, like Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman.

Incredibly, it has been 40 years since its famous UK cinema release, and now Saturday Night Fever is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance

spectacular.

In case you have forgotten, the 1977 story follows working class Tony looking for dance success, taking part in gruelling boogieing contests, which were fairly commonplace in the 70s as a shield against the grim reality of life at the time.

The film was an instant hit and the accompanying album remains a best seller, even today.

An Orchard Theatre spokesman said: “Whilst paying homage to the movie, this new stage version promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography. It is directed and produced by Bill Kenwright, with choreography by Olivier Award winning Bill Deamer.

Few may know, but the original idea for the film came from British writer Nik Cohn, who penned a piece called Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night for New York magazine just the year before. Generally fiction, Tony’s character was based on a mod mate in Britain.”

The film cost $3.5million to make, and brought in $237million, and made Travolta a household name. The famous dance moves also made it into a host of spoofs, like Airplane.

Pre-show dining is also available at The Orchard Theatre’s restaurant.

Book tickets at orchardtheatre.co.uk or phone the box office on 01322 220000.

