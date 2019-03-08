Search

Scouts' Gravesham litter pick nets almost 100 bags of trash

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 November 2019

Children from the Shorne and Phoenix Explorers fill up their rubbish bags. Picture: Helen Smith

Children from the Shorne and Phoenix Explorers fill up their rubbish bags. Picture: Helen Smith

Scout groups from across Gravesham have taken part in the Big Litter Pick.

Beavers (aged six to eight), cubs (eight to 10), scouts (10 to 14), Explorers (14 to 18) and Network (18 to 25) collected litter.

Spokesman Helen Smith said: "We had groups in the Painters Ash area down to Shorne Mead Fort, ultimately covering a huge area of Gravesham.

"Gravesham Council provided us with the correct equipment to ensure that all participants kept safe, as well as arranging collection points for all the litter afterwards.

"We had also created a series of evenings that the leaders could run with their groups to ensure that we were educating our young people, so they could take what they had learnt back to their homes and school and spread the message.

"The activities that they were doing in the evenings counted towards some  aspects of their activity badges and Chief Scout Awards  which again was another incentive."

