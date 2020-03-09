Two men arrested after Greenhithe shooting

The incident happened in the Cooper Close area of Greenhithe. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in Greenhithe.

The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained an arm injury following an incident in the Cooper Close area at around 7.45pm on Sunday, March 8.

He remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the attack have arrested a 38-year-old man from Greenhithe and a 41-year-old man from south east London. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss, Kent Police's senior investigating officer for the case, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are very much in their early stages and members of the public may see an increased police presence in the Cooper Close area while we seek to establish the full circumstances.

"I would encourage anyone who thinks they have information that can assist our work to call us on 01474 366149 quoting 08-1320.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555111 or by completing the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"