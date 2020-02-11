Attempted murder investigation in Shorne after man is shot through window

A shooting in Shorne is being treated by police as an attempted murder.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.

Kent Police were called to Shorne Ifield Road at around 9.20pm on Sunday, February 9.

They found a man in his 40s had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Firearms officers attended the scene alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident is now under way and includes enquiries as to whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

The offender is believed to have shot the victim from outside the property through a window.

No arrests have yet been made and anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/25409/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555111 or by completing the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org