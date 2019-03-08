Who is this woman - police appeal after gems raid in Shorne

Do you know this woman - appeal from Kent police after gems raid Archant

This is the face of a woman Kent police wish to speak with after a large amount of jewellery was stolen from a house in Shorne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police have released the CCTV image of her as they believe she could have vital information.

It is in connection to a burglary of a property in Shorne.

The constabulary said the incident happened at a property in Tanyard Hill at around 5pm on Friday March 15.

It is reported that someone forced entry into the house and stole a large quantity of jewellery.

Officers are keen to trace a black car seen in the area at around the time of the incident.

PC Martin Stevens, who is investigating the burglary, said: “It is believed other people may be involved in the incident as CCTV has captured the female speaking to someone else at the scene in a foreign language.

“If anyone can help us identify the female pictured or has any information about the incident please contact us.”

Anyone with information that could help the police, and perhaps even identify the female in the picture, phone Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/49375/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.