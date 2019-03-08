Search

Advanced search

Who is this woman - police appeal after gems raid in Shorne

PUBLISHED: 16:02 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 30 March 2019

Do you know this woman - appeal from Kent police after gems raid

Do you know this woman - appeal from Kent police after gems raid

Archant

This is the face of a woman Kent police wish to speak with after a large amount of jewellery was stolen from a house in Shorne.

The police have released the CCTV image of her as they believe she could have vital information.

It is in connection to a burglary of a property in Shorne.

The constabulary said the incident happened at a property in Tanyard Hill at around 5pm on Friday March 15.

It is reported that someone forced entry into the house and stole a large quantity of jewellery.

Officers are keen to trace a black car seen in the area at around the time of the incident.

PC Martin Stevens, who is investigating the burglary, said: “It is believed other people may be involved in the incident as CCTV has captured the female speaking to someone else at the scene in a foreign language.

“If anyone can help us identify the female pictured or has any information about the incident please contact us.”

Anyone with information that could help the police, and perhaps even identify the female in the picture, phone Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/49375/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Darent Valley Hospital patient robbed - CCTV appeal

Can you help Kent police find this woman

Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death

Teenage girl raped - police appeal for dashcam footage

Did your dashcam capture vital footage - Kent police need to know

Ellenor tributes to staff member Roy who has died after short illness

Ellenor finance expert Roy Debnam has died aged 70. Photo: Ellenor

Gravesend artist’s design to be sold in Liberty, London

Duncan Grant drawing at home. Picture: Duncan Grant

Most Read

Darent Valley Hospital patient robbed - CCTV appeal

Can you help Kent police find this woman

Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death

Teenage girl raped - police appeal for dashcam footage

Did your dashcam capture vital footage - Kent police need to know

Ellenor tributes to staff member Roy who has died after short illness

Ellenor finance expert Roy Debnam has died aged 70. Photo: Ellenor

Gravesend artist’s design to be sold in Liberty, London

Duncan Grant drawing at home. Picture: Duncan Grant

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Who is this woman - police appeal after gems raid in Shorne

Do you know this woman - appeal from Kent police after gems raid

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry for when the clocks go forward!

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.

Jail for monster who ran over a woman TWICE gets 10 years

This is Patrick Molloy who ran over a woman twice in his car

Gravesend artist’s design to be sold in Liberty, London

Duncan Grant drawing at home. Picture: Duncan Grant

Batsman Kuhn honoured to be Kent captain

Kent's Heino Kuhn in action for South Africa (pic: Nigel French/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists