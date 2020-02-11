Search

Shorne shooting: Police appeal for witnesses to attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 16:40 11 February 2020

The shooting happened in Shorne Ifield Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a man in Shorne, Gravesend are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Kent Police were called to Shorne Ifield Road at around 9.20pm on Sunday, February 9, where a managed in his 40s had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Firearms officers attended the scene alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service. The man was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident is under way and includes enquiries as to whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

The offender is believed to have shot him from outside the property through a window. No arrests have yet been made.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Shorne area on Sunday evening who saw anything suspicious. We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically in the vicinity of Shorne Ifield Road or any drivers who were in the area and have dashcam footage from between 7.30pm and 9.30pm."

Anyone with any information is urged to call the dedicated appeal line on 01474 366149 or visit the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site at https://mipp.police.uk/, quoting reference 46/25409/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555111 or by completing the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

