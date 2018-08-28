Stolen Christmas presents found and returned by police

The stolen gifts were found dumped in a car park in Snodland and returned to the family on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kent Police Archant

Christmas presents stolen from a home in Vigo were returned by Kent Police officers with one day to spare.

The gifts, which included chocolates and books, were stolen from a property in The Coppice during the early hours of Monday, December 17.

A Macbook, a handbag and a toddler’s favourite pair of butterfly trainers were also stolen.

Kent Police officers found the presents discarded in a car park in Townsend Road, Snodland, and issued pictures of them in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The victim saw pictures of their stolen presents published in news reports and officers arranged for the property to be returned on Christmas Eve.

Pc Alexandra Youngman, one of the officers working on the case, said: “We know how distressing it can be to be a victim of burglary so it was really satisfying to be able to return these stolen items to their rightful owners in time for Christmas.

“Burglary is an intrusive offence that can cause a great deal of upset for victims and we are committed to doing all we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Prevention, however, is always better than cure and there are a number of steps residents can take to keep their homes secure including:

* Locking windows, side gates and garages

* Turning on burglar alarms

* Marking valuables to assist with identification

* Using timers for internal lighting

* Arranging for people to visit the property while you are away

* Putting bins away so they can’t be used to climb on

* Being careful what you post online and on social media regarding valuables and your movements

* Insuring valuables

* Registering important items for free at www.immobilise.com to help police return stolen items if they are recovered.

At present, no suspect has been identified and anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/26115/18.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.