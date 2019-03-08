New Stone Lodge School has opened

Some of the new intake. Picture: Stone Lodge School Archant

Dartford's newest secondary school opened its doors to 120 Year 7 students last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stone Lodge is the latest school to be opened by Endeavour MAT which is also responsible for the running of the Wilmington Grammar Schools.

It is located on the site of former Stone Lodge Farm, Cotton Lane, Stone, near to the new Dartford Rugby Club and the Judo Club.

Although the first cohort of students are in temporary accommodation, an ambitious plan to create a modern school campus to accommodate more than 1,000 students is under way.

Parents also appear to be behind the project.

You may also want to watch:

Liz Brown, whose daughter Violet Carter, attends the new school, said: "I am so pleased that Violet is even happier at the end of the first week than she was at the start. She has been buzzing with excitement about joining the new school all summer, but every day she comes home full of chatter about the new friends she has made, the wonderful teachers and the delights of the canteen.

"She also loves her posh new uniform."

And Hayley Bauer, mother of Olivia Hollick, added: "I am so relieved and delighted that the school has lived up to expectations and the care and actions taken to ease transition have been second to none.

"Stone Lodge School is extremely welcoming and highly inclusive and is more than we could have hoped for."

Stone Lodge headteacher Gavin Barnett said he is keen to ensure students have the best opportunity to gain both academic qualifications and real-world experiences and is proud to have employed a most exceptional team of quality staff to provide a learning environment of the highest quality.

A former vice principal at The Harris Academy, Gavin is a local boy. He says he is committed to improve education for children who were not grammar ready at the age of 11. He says: "With its exciting curriculum offer the school will be particularly attractive for students who are passionate about Stem subjects and who are keen to work in a climate of respect and encouragement, where students are helped to become both exam ready and life ready."

Mr Barnett added: "I am determined to make this school exceptional and feel privileged to be in a position to influence the future life-chances of so many young people."