Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death Archant

A woman and man from Gravesend have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a man in Chatham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate says it is are now appealing for information following the incident.

The police said the deceased, who was in his 30s and from the Chatham area, was found injured at a property in Westmount Avenue at around 8.15pm on Saturday March 16.

Officers were called to the scene by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A man was taken to a London Hospital, where he died two days later.

Detectives have conducted multiple enquiries into the incident and, following the conclusion of a post mortem on March 25, they are issuing a public appeal for information to hear from anyone that is yet to speak with them.

Two men and two women have previously been arrested in connection with the death.

They are a man and a woman in their 30s from Chatham, a woman in her 40s from Gravesend and a man in his 30s from Gravesend.

The police said they are all been released on bail, pending further enquiries, and will report back to police on April 8.

All those arrested, and the deceased, are known to each other, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/50029/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.