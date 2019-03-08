Search

Advanced search

Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

PUBLISHED: 17:21 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 27 March 2019

Scene of suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death

Archant

A woman and man from Gravesend have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a man in Chatham.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate says it is are now appealing for information following the incident.

The police said the deceased, who was in his 30s and from the Chatham area, was found injured at a property in Westmount Avenue at around 8.15pm on Saturday March 16.

Officers were called to the scene by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A man was taken to a London Hospital, where he died two days later.

Detectives have conducted multiple enquiries into the incident and, following the conclusion of a post mortem on March 25, they are issuing a public appeal for information to hear from anyone that is yet to speak with them.

Two men and two women have previously been arrested in connection with the death.

They are a man and a woman in their 30s from Chatham, a woman in her 40s from Gravesend and a man in his 30s from Gravesend.

The police said they are all been released on bail, pending further enquiries, and will report back to police on April 8.

All those arrested, and the deceased, are known to each other, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/50029/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Darent Valley Hospital patient robbed - CCTV appeal

Can you help Kent police find this woman

Teenage girl raped - police appeal for dashcam footage

Did your dashcam capture vital footage - Kent police need to know

Ellenor tributes to staff member Roy who has died after short illness

Ellenor finance expert Roy Debnam has died aged 70. Photo: Ellenor

Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death

Most Read

Darent Valley Hospital patient robbed - CCTV appeal

Can you help Kent police find this woman

Teenage girl raped - police appeal for dashcam footage

Did your dashcam capture vital footage - Kent police need to know

Ellenor tributes to staff member Roy who has died after short illness

Ellenor finance expert Roy Debnam has died aged 70. Photo: Ellenor

Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Man and woman from Gravesend arrested after suspicious death

Scene of suspicious death

Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

Man jailed for sickening hammer attack on woman

Riverside Festival has Liberty X as headline band

Pop sensations Liberty X will take to main stage to headline this year's Riverside Festival

F1 Podcast: 2019 Australian GP review, Bottas’ challenge and Bahrain preview

The NR F1 Podcast reflects on all the Formula 1 action from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, won by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas - and looks ahead to Bahrain.

Teenage girl raped - police appeal for dashcam footage

Did your dashcam capture vital footage - Kent police need to know
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists