New Ebbsfleet primary school holds open day to attract students

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School is holding a teddy bears picnic open day. Picture: Tetiana Soares Archant

Parents keen to secure a place for their child at the new Ebbsfleet Green Primary due to open next September are invited to an open day and teddy bears picnic on Sunday, October 13.

The picnic takes place between 2pm and 5pm on the green outside Redrow's Regent Sales Area in Ebbsfleet Quarter.

Children are invited to bring their favourite teddy along to enjoy a full picnic.

The new school was built to meet a rapidly growing demand for school places in and around Dartford and Gravesham where the population is predicted to grow to 252,000 by 2031.

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School will accommodate up to 400 children including 26 nursery places.

Kathryn Jackman, community engagement lead for Maritime Academy Trust, said: "We're really looking forward to meeting residents from north Kent and sharing our vision for Ebbsfleet Green Primary.

"Application forms will be available for places in nursery, reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes."