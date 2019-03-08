Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

New Ebbsfleet primary school holds open day to attract students

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2019

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School is holding a teddy bears picnic open day. Picture: Tetiana Soares

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School is holding a teddy bears picnic open day. Picture: Tetiana Soares

Archant

Parents keen to secure a place for their child at the new Ebbsfleet Green Primary due to open next September are invited to an open day and teddy bears picnic on Sunday, October 13.

The picnic takes place between 2pm and 5pm on the green outside Redrow's Regent Sales Area in Ebbsfleet Quarter.

Children are invited to bring their favourite teddy along to enjoy a full picnic.

You may also want to watch:

The new school was built to meet a rapidly growing demand for school places in and around Dartford and Gravesham where the population is predicted to grow to 252,000 by 2031.

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School will accommodate up to 400 children including 26 nursery places.

Kathryn Jackman, community engagement lead for Maritime Academy Trust, said: "We're really looking forward to meeting residents from north Kent and sharing our vision for Ebbsfleet Green Primary.

"Application forms will be available for places in nursery, reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes."

Most Read

Dartford Crossing tolls about to become permanent

The department of transport says the crossing is at 117 per cent capacity with 160,000 daily crossings. Picture: PA

Drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Talvin Singh Bahia was jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Kent Police

Tragedy of Dad’s Army star laid bare in stage show

Julian Dutton tells the story of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier. Photo: Robert Nesbitt

EastEnders star Steve McFadden on why he’s looking forward to panto season in Dartford

Andy Ford as Smee, Steve McFadden, Keisha Atwell as Tiger-Lily, and Joe Sleight as Peter Pan. Picture: Fiona Bond

Deadline for Dartford women in need to apply for money to pay for essentials

Kent Community Foundation boss Josephine McCartney says the deadline for applying for cash help is coming soon. Picture: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

Most Read

Dartford Crossing tolls about to become permanent

The department of transport says the crossing is at 117 per cent capacity with 160,000 daily crossings. Picture: PA

Drug dealer arrested in Gravesend is jailed

Talvin Singh Bahia was jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Kent Police

Tragedy of Dad’s Army star laid bare in stage show

Julian Dutton tells the story of Dad's Army star John Le Mesurier. Photo: Robert Nesbitt

EastEnders star Steve McFadden on why he’s looking forward to panto season in Dartford

Andy Ford as Smee, Steve McFadden, Keisha Atwell as Tiger-Lily, and Joe Sleight as Peter Pan. Picture: Fiona Bond

Deadline for Dartford women in need to apply for money to pay for essentials

Kent Community Foundation boss Josephine McCartney says the deadline for applying for cash help is coming soon. Picture: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

New Ebbsfleet primary school holds open day to attract students

Ebbsfleet Green Primary School is holding a teddy bears picnic open day. Picture: Tetiana Soares

World Mental Health Day: How Childline helped Dartford teenager

Hollie Evans is encouraging others in similar situations to seek guidance at Childline. Picture: Hollie Evans

Humpback whale spotted in Thames found dead in Greenhithe

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of Richard Banner of a humpback whale that has been spotted in the Thames in an extremely rare London sighting. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday October 7, 2019. Sightings of the animal were reported over the weekend and its presence in the river was confirmed by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) on Sunday. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Whale. Photo credit should read: Richard Banner/Twitter/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Long delays at Dartford tunnel after crash

Long queues approaching the Dartford crossing after a biker was taken to hospital following tunnel accident

Sarah Wellgreen murder trial: Man accused of killing New Ash Green woman was reluctant to let police have his phone, court told

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists