Appeal for witnesses after teenager injured in hit-and-run in Harvel

The accident happened in White Horse Road, Harvel on Friday, February15. Photo: Google Archant

A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital following a hit-and run near Meopham last night.

A police investigation has been launched after a car hit the teenager. a pedestrian, at about 9.34pm on Friday, February 15 in White Horse Road, Harvel.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured 4x4, was travelling in the direction of Snodland at the time.

Enquiries are ongoing to find the driver.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Witnesses can call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting RY/SM/028/19.