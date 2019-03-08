Aldi Dartford staff and customers raise thousands for Teenage Cancer Trust

The store in Dartford raised £14,000. Photo: Aldi Archant

Staff and customers at Aldi’s Dartford store helped raise over £14,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff held a bake sale. Photo: Aldi Staff held a bake sale. Photo: Aldi

The supermarket chain has pledged to raise £5million for the charity over five years.

Employees at the East Street store took part in a variety of fundraising initiatives, including a 13,000ft sponsored sky dive and four quiz nights held at different local venues.

Shoppers also did their bit by entering raffles and dropping coins into buckets – this alone brought in £7,000.

All the money has enabled the Teenage Cancer Trust to fund an additional seven nurses and three Youth Support Co-ordinators to provide support for young people living with cancer in the region.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “Our teams continue to come up with even more creative new ways to raise funds, and will carry on doing so to help us edge even closer to our £5million target.”

Teenage Cancer Trust delivers world class cancer care and support to young people diagnosed with cancer aged 13 to 24.

It works in partnership with the NHS to provide highly trained expert staff and specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK. The charity is there at every stage from diagnosis, through treatment and after treatment. It also brings young people with cancer together so they can support each other.

Kate Collins, chief executive of the trust, added: “We’re incredibly grateful for the passionate and enthusiastic support that Aldi’s team and customers are giving to young people with cancer. Reaching £3million in two years is an amazing achievement. Every pound raised has been vital in allowing us to protect and grow our specialist service to ensure young people get access to the very best treatment, care and support possible and are treated as young people first, cancer patient second.

“We’re really looking forward to hitting future milestones together and reaching more young people than ever before.”

Aldi’s five-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust is to hit a fundraising target of £5m which will go towards helping the trust to reach out to every young person with cancer in the UK.