Missing teenager Tye may have been spotted in Dartford

PUBLISHED: 15:27 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 21 August 2019

Missing Sittingbourne teenager Tye Poyser-Harding may be in Dartford, said police following possible sightings

Archant

Police appealing for help in finding a missing teenager say he has connections with Dartford.

Kent police said they are now renewing their appeal to locate the teenage boy from Sittingbourne.

Tye Poyser-Harding was reported missing from Sittingbourne on Monday July 15.

Officers believe he may have recently been in the Central Park area of Dartford.

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall with a medium build and short blond hair.

When he was last seen, it is thought he was wearing a baseball cap and a dark, long sleeved top.

Detective Constable Stewart Catt, from Kent Police's Missing and Child Exploitation Team, said: "While we have received sightings of Tye, he remains a missing person and it is extremely important we locate him so we can check on his wellbeing.

"We know he has connections in Sheppey, Dartford and Folkestone and I am confident someone in the county has information that can help us locate him.

"I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to call us on 101 quoting reference 15-1922."

