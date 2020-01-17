Search

Witness appeal as teenage girl robbed at Greenhithe station

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 January 2020

The incident happened outside Greenhithe station on New Year's Day. Picture: Google

Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery at Greenhithe railway station on New Year's Day.

It happened at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, January 1 at a bus stop on the station approach road.

A teenage girl was approached by three men who threatened her and stole a pair of headphones and some cash.

It is believed the men then walked towards the entrance of the railway station.

The three suspects were all around 5ft 10ins or 5ft 11ins tall and wearing dark clothes with the hoods up. Officers have conducted a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage in the area and are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/2775/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

