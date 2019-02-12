Gravesend town centre robbery: Appeal for witnesses

The alleged incident happened in New Road, Gravesend, on February 3. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Witnesses to an alleged robbery in Gravesend are being urged to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in the New Road area of the town centre at about 2.10pm on Sunday, February 3.

It was reported that a 15-year-old boy was robbed of his bag by another teenager who then left the scene.

Two of the victim’s friends caught up with the suspect a short time later, when he is alleged to have assaulted them both causing minor injuries.

He is then reported to have threatened them with a broken bottle before they were chased from the area by the suspect and a group of other young people.

Kent Police attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident who was subsequently released from custody pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged robbery or the events that followed is urged to call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/22521/19.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.