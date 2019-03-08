Appeal after conman steals Audi on test drive

A prospective car buyer drove off with an expensive Audi A5 when he tricked the owner in to letting him get into the driver's seat with the keys and alone in the car.

The thief then sped off in Dartford.

Now officers in the town are appealing for public help in tracing the thief.

The police said it is reported that on October 3, a man stole the Audi A5 from a car park in Temple Hill Square.

It had been advertised privately for sale and a possible buyer showed up to inspect it.

The theft is alleged to have taken place at around 8pm when a suspect drove away in the vehicle after asking to check its condition while sitting in the driver's seat.

Anyone who can help is asked to phone Kent Police on 01474 366 149, quoting reference 46/190800/19.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org