Strictly stars mix dance and comedy in one show

As Strictly Come Dancing continues to bring in television audiences, more people want to see some of the performances live, and now they can at The Orchard Theatre.

The Ballroom Boys is arriving at the theatre on June 10 and sees the BBC's Strictly favourites Ian Waite and Vincent Simone join together for the very first time in a new production.

The Ballroom Boys is packed with dances, songs and loads of banter.

Neither are strangers to life on the road, with It Takes Two regular Ian having done several tours with former dance partners Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Natalie Lowe, and most recently Oti Mabuse.

While Vincent has graced theatres up and down the country with Flavia Cacace in their Argentine tango inspired shows.

So what made the two popular professionals join up for a so-called "boys tour"?

"With so many Strictly tours going out on the road in 2019, we wanted to do something a bit different, so Vincent and I spoke about a boys' reunion and The Ballroom Boys idea came to life!" said Ian.

Amazingly, it seems Ian and Vincent are also a comedy double act that likes to mix laughter with dancing and stunning vocals.

That, they promise, is what audiences get with The Ballroom Boys - an old-school style variety show.

Vincent and Ian are joined by professional dancers Ksenia Zsikhotska, from Dancing with the Stars Ireland, and the multi-talented Crystal Main, who has toured with dance shows around the world. On vocals is the Olivier award-winning James Lomas, who has played Billy in the smash-hit musical Billy Elliot in

London's West End.

Vincent, who has lost none of his cheeky Italian charm, says: "I'm really enjoying working with Ian again and I get to share my amazing personality with you all for the first time."

Dances include the waltz, samba, paso doble, rumba and of course, the Argentine tango.

Vincent said: "Unfortunately, I've never had the pleasure of going to Buenos Aires. But it's definitely on my bucket list. I've just been so busy with my career here in the UK. So, for the Argentine tango, we had the top Argentine teachers in the world fly over and I took all my classes and learnt to choreograph in the style, here. But it's one of my dreams to go to Argentina one day.

"I fell in love with the music. There is something about the music that captures my emotions. I can listen to a piece of tango and literally have tears coming down my face. It fuels my ability to tell a story. Also, when I was younger, I watched this amazing movie called The Tango Lesson and I was so inspired by the main actor, Pablo Veron, and I just wanted to be like him. Or even better than him.

"When it comes to Argentine tango one of my favourites is La Cumparsita.

"My favourite music depends on the day - from classical to pop to rock.

"How I want to make myself feel or how I'm feeling. But I don't have any particular favourite band or person."

He admits to spending his life "concentrating on perfecting the ballroom and Latin American styles. So, if I have to pick other dances, then I'd still have to choose from these disciplines. In ballroom, I love a beautiful waltz for its elegance."

And Ian added: "I fell in love with ballroom when I was 11 years old and I watched the UK Dance Championships from the world famous Hammersmith Palais and fell in love with a tall blonde German couple who were in purple, my favourite colour, and wanted to be them."

The Ballroom Boys is at The Orchard Theatre on June 10 with tickets from orchardtheatre.co.uk or phone box office on 01322 220000.