Alexandra Burke stars in The Bodyguard musical coming to Dartford

All Whitney's favourite songs are belted out by Alexandra in The Bodyguard. Picture: Paul Coltas Archant

It's back, so tissues at the ready. And yes, I Will Always Love You is still a key song in the new The Bodyguard musical, which comes to Dartford in January.

Alexandra Burke in The Bodyguard. Picture: Paul Coltas Alexandra Burke in The Bodyguard. Picture: Paul Coltas

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke returns as Rachel Marron for all the evening shows but will be replaced by Jennlee Shallow for matinees.

Alexandra is joined by Ben Lewis as Frank Farmer, Emmy Willow as Nicki Marron and Neil Reidman as Bill Devaney.

The singer is coming back following her triumphant run in the show in both the West End and the subsequent sell-out 2015/2016 tour. She first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor and her debut number one single Hallelujah sold more than one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.

She most recently appeared as Svetlana in Chess at the London Coliseum and Roxie in Chicago at the West End's Phoenix Theatre.

The show, based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard musical had its West End debut seven years ago and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

A sell-out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre.

It has played to more than 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities so far.

So, if you don't know, it is about former secret service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer. He is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. No real spoilers there.

This is a romantic thriller featuring a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You.

Alexandra said: "If you're not familiar with The Bodyguard it means that you were born after 1992, and you are very young and I am very jealous.

"Rachel Marron is a Grammy award winning superstar singer and mother who encounters an intense stalker who will go to any lengths to get to her.

"Her team has to hire a new bodyguard to protect her. She discovers that there is more to life than fame and being a singer and she discovers how important love is. She's a very loving and strong woman but she's also very vulnerable.

"I think what's really exciting about the show is that it includes Whitney Houston's catalogue of work which really makes the show.

"It takes me back to when I was a child and had a hairbrush in my hand and was always singing Whitney to my mum.

"For me, the storyline never gets old. People always ask me if I get tired of performing the same show six times a week but I honestly don't. It's never the same show each night.

"It was also an exciting prospect to be singing Whitney Houston for a year, which of course will be tough but at the same time very rewarding. This show is my dream, you can't beat the adrenaline of the end of the show when it hits the finale and everyone is on their feet, that feeling of knowing everyone has enjoyed the show."

Returning to the show was fun. She said: "I'm in a different place in my life. I've been lucky enough to have amazing experiences with Sister Act, Chess, Chicago and Strictly Come Dancing. I am hoping people would see growth in the sense of my dancing ability, acting and vocally. So much has happened in my life that I'm taking all my experiences and putting them into the show in the hope that people can see that in my performance."

The Bodyguard will be at The Orchard, Dartford, between January 8 and 18, with tickets from Orchardtheatre.co.uk