Paramount back on board the Swanscombe theme park

What The London Resort could look like now Paramount is back on board as a partner.

Paramount is back on board the theme park to be built at Swanscombe.

The Godfather and Mission: Impossible themed attractions are planned.

But those behind the scheme say this is a different type of deal, and the name outside will remain The London Resort.

However, once inside, there will be various sections including one for Paramount films like The Godfather, The Italian Job, plus the Mission: Impossible franchise and, post-apocalyptic hit, A Quiet Place.

The London Resort on the Swanscombe peninsula will be the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums. It will also form a key part of the Ebbsfleet Garden City regeneration.

And the opening date is just five years away.

PY Gerbeau, newly appointed chief executive of London Resort Company Holdings, said: "The new partnership with Paramount is fantastic news for everyone. Now the best of Hollywood will be joining the best of British from BBC Studios and ITV Studios, to create amazing and unique experiences for the whole family.

"I am delighted to join The London Resort and to play my part in helping to create a world class destination to rival all others. Central to that strategy is to partner with the best brands from across TV, film, music and entertainment. Having Paramount on board is a major step towards realising that ambition."

And Kevin Suh, president of Themed Entertainment and Consumer Products for Paramount Pictures, said: "The London Resort represents a truly global resort opportunity and we're delighted to be playing our part in bringing iconic movies to life in truly immersive experiences and rides. We're also delighted, as the most iconic studio in Hollywood, to be sharing our unparalleled catalogue of instantly recognisable films and characters."

The park is planned for 535 acres, three larger than other UK parks.

Of that, 200 acres are dedicated to rides and experiences and a bespoke entertainment district devoted to a full suite of hospitality experiences including the provision of thousands of hotel rooms.

Millions has already been invested in The London Resort which will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe and will create thousands of jobs and be a major regional contributor to the UK economy.

Planning approval will now have to be obtained from both Dartford and Gravesham councils and the construction is set to start in 2021.