London Resort theme park back on track with ITV partnership

Theme park set to be built thanks to ITV partnership Archant

The ill-fated Paramount theme park planned for Swanscombe is back on track, according to the company behind it – thanks to a tie in with ITV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Resort Holding Company says everything is back on schedule after Paramount suddenly left the project, a move that threatened to throw the whole thing in to jeopardy.

Now it will be called The London Resort and will be open in just a few short years.

This is a multi-billion-pound global destination theme park due to open in only five years thanks to a landmark deal with ITV Studios being signed.

London Resort said the new partnership will see world famous content and characters transformed into unique attractions in what will be one of the largest, immersive experience resorts in the world.

Precise details are still a mystery, but should become clear as planning applications are made to Gravesham and Dartford councils.

What the developers have admitted at this stage is that it will actually feature two parks set over 535 acres. This is around the same area as about 136 Wembley Stadiums.

That ensures it will be three times larger than other UK parks.

There will be 200 acres dedicated to rides and experiences and a bespoke entertainment district devoted to a full-suite of hospitality experiences including the provision of 3,500 hotel rooms, so long distance visitors have somewhere to stay.

Steve Green, EVP Kids Content and Distribution, ITV Studios Global Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be on board with this world class project, which will offer fans a whole new way to experience our brand.

“ITV Studios creates more than TV, building global franchises loved by generations of families, and we look forward to seeing one of our biggest global brands brought to life on such a grand scale right here in the UK.”

You may also want to watch:

Millions of pounds have already been invested in The London Resort which will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe.

Situated just 17 minutes from London, on the Swanscombe Peninsula, Kent, the resort will create over 30,000 jobs and, once open, will contribute billions of pounds to UK plc.

Steve Norris, chairman of The London Resort Company Holdings, added: “To create a world class destination, you have to work with world class partners and ITV Studios ticks every box.

“Globally recognised for its rich heritage of creating some of the most popular and entertaining content on the small screen, ITV has properties which have never been transformed into truly unique experiences. That's the vision and I'm delighted to welcome them on board for what promises to be an epic journey.”

They said The London Resort will offer an international destination unlike anything currently on offer in the UK, comprising a water park, an entertainment street, 3,500 hotel rooms, theatres and events space.

Forming a key part of the Ebbsfleet Garden City regeneration, the project is a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

The London Resort is being delivered by the London Resort Company Holdings, which is owned by the Kuwaiti European Holding Company Group which acquired the development company in August 2013.

They said the actual construction will begin on a targeted date to begin in 2021, subject to all the planning applications being passed.

Part of that process will be to agree the route of a dual carriageway access road from the A2

Also proposed is a so-called green network to include areas of environmental enhancement and wildlife habitat creation beside the River Thames, along with a wide range of connectivity improvements including public footpaths and cycle routes along the River Thames and enhancements to the existing jetty on the river to facilitate access by boat.

There needs to be onsite room for thousands of cars and vehicles including provision for coaches, motorcycles and bicycles.

Being so close to the Thames means enhancements to flood defences, plus landscaping to include water features such as ponds and canals.