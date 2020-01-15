Gravesham Council announces new chief executive

Stuart Bobby is the new chief executive at Gravesham Council Archant

Gravesham Council has named its next chief executive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Bobby is the authority's present director of corporate services.

He takes on the role from April 1 following the retirement of chief executive David Hughes.

The pair will work in tandem until the end of March to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Announcing the appointment, council leader John Burden said: "Following an exacting and open recruitment process, Stuart was the outstanding candidate from a high quality shortlist.

"His knowledge of the borough, understanding of the ethos of the council and vision for the future set him apart from the other candidates.

"I look forward to working with Stuart and delivering a Gravesham to be proud of over the coming years."

You may also want to watch:

Born in Gravesend Hospital, Stuart attended Raynehurst Junior School, Thamesview School, Gravesend Grammar School for Boys, and the University of Greenwich before joining Gravesham Borough Council as a trainee accountant in October 2001.

Away from work Stuart is a keen cyclist and a supporter of Ebbsfleet United.

He said: "Gravesham is and has always been the place I call home. I am looking forward to delivering the services and environment that local people expect from the council.

"Working with politicians and officers, I will make sure we respond positively to the strong messages we received from local people during the consultation into our corporate plan.

"The public and businesses asked us to commit resources into positive enforcement, cleanliness of the Borough, horticultural maintenance, affordable housing and economic regeneration."

He added: "Like all other local authorities, Gravesham has suffered through austerity. I want us to use the financial capacity we have been able to generate through taking prudent financial decisions to invest in the front line services required to meet the demands of local residents," he said.

"I am fortunate that I am succeeding David Hughes who has done an exemplary job.

"My aim is to build on those firm foundations, listen to what local people are telling us they want to see, and make Gravesham somewhere everyone is as proud to call home as I am."