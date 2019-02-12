Good start to new school’s recruitment drive

Marc Naylor, Gavin Barnett and Tanya Reynolds Archant

A new school has started appointing its top leadership team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gavin Barnett, the headteacher of Stone Lodge School, says he is well in to assembling an exceptional secondary school leadership team ahead of the school’s opening in September 2019.

He said following a major recruitment drive, there was an unprecedented number of high calibre applications for the two positions of assistant head teachers, and they have now been appointed.

Mrs Tanya Reynolds is one with responsibility for inclusion, behaviour and welfare, while Marc Naylor heads standards, achievement and curriculum.

The head said Mrs Reynolds is an outstanding and experienced English teacher and school leader, while Mr Naylor is an exceptional mathematics practitioner and proven senior leader.

The interview process required the pair to teach a class of students at an Endeavour School, both the staff and students involved found the lesson quality and teaching skills demonstrated to be exemplary.

Mr Barnett said: “They bring impeccable teaching skills together with proven leadership qualities vital to realise the ambition and educational vision for Stone Lodge School. I look forward to working with them in the coming months.”

Mr Naylor added: “I relish the opportunity to develop an innovative and forward-thinking curriculum which will ensure the children in the Stone community realise their ambitions.”

And Mrs Reynolds went on: “It’s genuinely thrilling to be instrumental in the shaping of the culture and ethos of Stone Lodge School.

“I am looking forward to welcoming our students and their parents/carers in September.”

As part of Endeavour MAT, Stone Lodge will work in partnership with Wilmington Grammar School for Girls and Wilmington Grammar School for Boys ensuring an outstanding educational experience for all Dartford, school children.

Stone Lodge School, a co-educational secondary comprehensive school has a state of the art brand new purpose built building.

Discussions concerning the school design and extensive facilities are progressing well, and will be shared with students, parents/carers and the local community at ‘keeping in touch’ events in the coming months.

Recruitment for other staff positions will be coming online soon with the school looking for similar calibre applicants.