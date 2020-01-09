Search

Dartford care home rated Outstanding for second time

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2020

Staff and residents celebrate their most recent Outstanding rating from industry watchdogs. Picture: Bupa

Staff and residents celebrate their most recent Outstanding rating from industry watchdogs. Picture: Bupa

Archant

A care home is celebrating its second successive Outstanding rating from the industry's watchdog.

Eglantine Villas Care Home in Eglantine Lane, Horton Kirby, hosted an inspection in September by the Care Quality Commission.

The inspectors rated the service Outstanding both overall and for being safe and responsive to peoples' needs and Good for being effective, caring, and well led.

Eglantine Villa Care Home is a Bupa residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 49 older people in two adjoining buildings, Jasmine Lodge and Lavender Cottage.

James Frewin, head of adult social care inspection in the South East, said he was also delighted for them.

He went on: "It is wonderful news to find Eglantine Villas Care Home has achieved yet another overall Outstanding rating for the care they provide.

You may also want to watch:

"People were receiving exceptional care with services being developed and tailored to their individual needs and at the same time promoting independence and engagement with the community. People were treated with compassion and kindness with staff spending time getting to know people to build meaningful and valued relationships with them.

"It was clear throughout the inspection, that the staff took pride in their work and went the extra mile for the people they supported. Not only have they kept to a level of excellence but they have taken our report to heart and tried to explore what else they could do to improve the care they offer their clients. I would like to congratulate the service on attaining an overall rating of Outstanding again."

Staff told inspectors they did not want anyone to miss out on doing what they enjoyed and actively sought to find ways of helping them to join in.

Examples included when a person, who was very unsteady on their feet, wanted to dance staff held them either side in a hug.

Another is someone who rarely got out of bed, was very confused and could become agitated.

They met the Eglantine Villa cat which gave them an incentive to receive support so they could groom and feed it.

