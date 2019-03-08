Search

Delays as crash on A282 at Dartford closes several lanes

PUBLISHED: 16:33 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 25 June 2019

Jams near the Dartford crossing after an accident closed three out of four lanes

Jams near the Dartford crossing after an accident closed three out of four lanes

There are significant traffic delays in the Dartford crossing area after a collision was reported on the major road.

Kent County Council's Highways department warns that three southbound lanes out of the four on the A282 at Dartford have had to be closed.

In a warning bulletin, they said the closures are clockwise between J1a and J1b due to a road traffic collision.

They said emergency services have responded and advise caution but still expect delays in the area.

One report says two lorries collided as they came off the bridge into Kent at about 3pm

