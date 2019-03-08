Tributes to Love Island and former Ebbsfleet United player Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis was found dead in woods near his home. Photo: Ebbsfleet FC Archant

Tributes have been pouring in for former Ebbsfleet player Mike Thalassitis who has been found dead near his Essex home from an apparent suicide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He recently appeared on television’s Love Island where he became known as a real player.

The football club wrote about their player: “Everyone connected with Ebbsfleet United is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Michael Thalassitis.

“Reports confirmed that the 26-year-old was found dead near his home in Essex.

“All at the club wish to express our deepest sympathies to all the family and friends of Michael, which include many of our past and current playing and management staff.

“Michael, who played for both ourselves and today’s opponents Boreham Wood, signed on a season-long loan in summer 2013 from Stevenage.

“He played in the 2013/14 promotion final against Dover Athletic, his last game for the club in which he was injured in the final moments.

“The Cyprus U21 international was a key member of that side, scoring 11 goals in 46 appearances before playing for Margate, Chelmsford City and St Albans City amongst others. He went on to find fame as a contestant in reality TV show Love Island.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Mike, a 2017 Love Island contestant was found hanged in a park in Edmonton, North London on Saturday morning and are not treating it as a suspicious incident.

Good friend Mario Falcone, who was in The Only Way is Essex, told BBC’s Newsbeat that the Love Island producers showed him in the wrong light.

He told Newsbeat: “Love Island portrayed him to be this character of Muggy Mike. He wasn’t - he was a proper gentleman.

“He was a really nice guy. I warmed to him - he always reminded me of a younger version of myself.”

“I spoke to him quite a few times recently and he said he was struggling. But he said he was doing better.”