Two men jailed for running drugs across the south east

Some of the drugs seized from King Archant

Two men, from Gravesend and Dartford, who supplied drugs in London and Kent have been jailed for over 14 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This helps show the scale of the operation - cash seized from May This helps show the scale of the operation - cash seized from May

Both appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court for sentencing on Monday.

They had previously in February pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine.

The Met Police said Daniel Sulman, 35, of Ferndale Road, Gravesend, was jailed for eight and a half years.

And Alex May, 31, of Sandpiper Close, Greenhithe, received six years.

Sean King from Longfield will be jailed as a later date for his part in the drugs gang Sean King from Longfield will be jailed as a later date for his part in the drugs gang

A third man, Sean King, 33, of Amphora Court, Longfield, who did not appear at court with the other two, will be sentenced for his part in due course, said the Met. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on 8 February.

The court was told between June and November 2018, the three men were involved in drug distribution, operating in London and Kent.

The Met's Organised Crime Command carried out an investigation into the men spanning several months, and subsequently seized a total of 6kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately £480,000 and cash amounting to £347,728.

In June 2018, officers began surveillance on the three men.

Daniel Sulman from Gravesend jailed for plying drugs acrossing south east Daniel Sulman from Gravesend jailed for plying drugs acrossing south east

They said on November 14, King was seen supplying a package to a male in Farnborough, Hampshire.

Surveillance then showed King and Sulman meeting later that day in Bexley.

Following this meeting, King travelled to Libzan Street, Greenwich, where he was stopped and searched by police.

You may also want to watch:

A search was conducted of King's vehicle, and a hidden compartment was found containing 4kg of cocaine, with a street value of approximately £320,000.

He was arrested and later charged on November 16.

The Met said a week later, on November 22, surveillance identified May carrying two large bags into an address on Heathlee Road, Bexley.

Sulman attended the address shortly after and was also carrying a rucksack.

Officers entered the address, and a search ensued.

The bag which Sulman had carried into the property was found in an office next to a money counting machine, and contained £9,490.

Another hidden compartment was found in the master bedroom, which contained the bag which May had taken into the address. It contained £79,188.70 and €301,400.

May's vehicle was also searched and another hidden compartment - identical to the one found in King's vehicle - was located, containing €45,190.

May's home address was then searched, where a bowl of high purity cocaine and £1,320 were recovered.

Sulman's home address was also searched, and €2,345 was recovered.

Both men were arrested and later charged on November 23.

After this sentencing, Acting Detective Inspector Johnny Baker, of the Met's Organised Crime Command, said: "Drug-related crime has a hugely negative impact on local communities, and we are absolutely committed to identifying those involved and bringing them to justice.

"A huge amount of drugs and cash were recovered during this investigation, and I'd like to thank the team for working tirelessly to secure the convictions of these three men."