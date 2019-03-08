Two top Gravesend teachers banned from class for two years after student kiss

Casino Rooms nightclub where the teacher kissed a student Archant

The panel at the Teaching Regulation Agency was told that in December 2017, Ms Arding, Mrs Bradley and a former pupil at St John's and a friend of Mrs Bradley, together attended the Casino Rooms Nightclub in Rochester.

It was alleged that, whilst at the nightclub, Ms Arding kissed 'Pupil A' and that, at the end of the evening, the teachers and the student travelled by taxi to Mrs Bradley's home, where it was alleged they all stayed.

An investigation was launched and on April 9, 2018 Ms Arding submitted her resignation and immediately ceased working at the school.

It was later revealed here may have been a video recording of the club kiss.

On July 17, 2018, Mrs Bradley also submitted her resignation prior to a disciplinary investigation hearing.

The panel heard a "hearsay account" from a pupil which referred to the boy and Ms Arding "in a firm embrace and kissing passionately" that lasted "for a few minutes" and referred to how "their arms were wrapped around each other".

Mrs Arding, in her account, admitted: "Although Pupil A and I shared a kiss, it was not my intention for this to happen.

"As I had consumed some alcohol on the night, I did not successfully stop this from happening."

She denied it was sexual and was a "spontaneous moment of stupidity".

The panel was told Mrs Bradley attempted to cover up the kiss between Ms Arding and the boy.

In its report, they said the panel has observed that Mrs Bradley, "had instructed a pupil to deny knowledge of events, which was a serious matter."

The panel also concluded that she should have also reported the night's events to her bosses and both teachers made claimed that their drinks had been "spiked" while at the nightclub.

On this matter, the panel report says: "It was unlikely that their drinks had been spiked. Witten accounts from pupil and former pupils who were there were consistent and corroborative in describing Mrs Bradley and Ms Arding as being drunk in fairly prosaic terms."