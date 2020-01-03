Search

Woman dies in Vigo bedroom fire

PUBLISHED: 13:15 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 03 January 2020

The fire broke out at a home in Highview, Vigo. Picture: Google

The fire broke out at a home in Highview, Vigo. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman has died in a bedroom fire at a home in Vigo.

Kent fire service was called to the property in Highview on New Year's Day following reports of smoke coming from an upstairs room.

Today, January 3, the fire service confirmed she died at the scene and said: "An investigation into the cause of the fire, which started in a bedroom, is under way."

Firefighters were called at 7.04pm on January 1 and the fire was extinguished by 9.25pm.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said: "Firefighters were called to reports of black smoke issuing from the bedroom window of a property in Highview, Vigo, near Dartford.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames with a main jet and a high-pressure hose reel jet. One occupant was rescued from the property. A dog was also rescued."

The police confirmed they are not investigating the incident.

