Search

Advanced search

Long term volunteers recognised for their work

PUBLISHED: 13:36 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 31 July 2019

Audrey Broad of Ellenor Hospice receives her medal

Audrey Broad of Ellenor Hospice receives her medal

Archant

Two women were awarded the Order of Mercy, a medal for their voluntary work.

Jean Ashenden of Greenwich and Bexley Community Services recognised for her voluntary workJean Ashenden of Greenwich and Bexley Community Services recognised for her voluntary work

They are Audrey Broad of Ellenor Hospice, Gravesend, and Jean Ashenden of Greenwich and Bexley Community Services.

The League of Mercy medal is for voluntary service to charities and non profit organisations.

You may also want to watch:

The ceremony was at The Mansion House, City of London, in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia, and Lord Mayor of London.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy said of the women: "They have done extraordinary work for those most in need. She is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable and we were delighted to be able to make this well deserved award to her."

The League of Mercy was created in 1899 to encourage recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community.

Most Read

Police manhunt for Gravesend money launderer

Uyi Egiebor

Massive public response to Lower Thames Crossing consultation

The proposed approach to the Lower Thames Crossing from the Kent side. Picture: Highways England

New giant obstacle course at Fairfield pool

Are you brave enough to take on this new bigger obstacle course at Fairfield Leisure? Picture: Places Leisure

Police appeal after man punches child on train to Gravesend

The train was travelling from Charing Cross to Gravesend. Picture: Steve Poston

Search is on for a panto Belle

Auditions will be held to find a Belle to appear in Beauty and the Beast at The Woodville. Picture: David Bartholomew

Most Read

Police manhunt for Gravesend money launderer

Uyi Egiebor

Massive public response to Lower Thames Crossing consultation

The proposed approach to the Lower Thames Crossing from the Kent side. Picture: Highways England

New giant obstacle course at Fairfield pool

Are you brave enough to take on this new bigger obstacle course at Fairfield Leisure? Picture: Places Leisure

Police appeal after man punches child on train to Gravesend

The train was travelling from Charing Cross to Gravesend. Picture: Steve Poston

Search is on for a panto Belle

Auditions will be held to find a Belle to appear in Beauty and the Beast at The Woodville. Picture: David Bartholomew

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Long term volunteers recognised for their work

Audrey Broad of Ellenor Hospice receives her medal

T20 Blast: Nabi is king as Kent smash Surrey

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi bats during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

Massive public response to Lower Thames Crossing consultation

The proposed approach to the Lower Thames Crossing from the Kent side. Picture: Highways England

Cricket: Stevens has no intention of ending career just yet

Kent's Darren Stevens appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New giant obstacle course at Fairfield pool

Are you brave enough to take on this new bigger obstacle course at Fairfield Leisure? Picture: Places Leisure
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists