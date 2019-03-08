Long term volunteers recognised for their work

Two women were awarded the Order of Mercy, a medal for their voluntary work.

They are Audrey Broad of Ellenor Hospice, Gravesend, and Jean Ashenden of Greenwich and Bexley Community Services.

The League of Mercy medal is for voluntary service to charities and non profit organisations.

The ceremony was at The Mansion House, City of London, in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia, and Lord Mayor of London.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy said of the women: "They have done extraordinary work for those most in need. She is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable and we were delighted to be able to make this well deserved award to her."

The League of Mercy was created in 1899 to encourage recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community.