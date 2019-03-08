Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

A record breaking number of supporters have taken part in the latest ellenor Twilight Walk.

It took place on Friday, September 20 and saw Gravesend turn orange as a sea of supporters walked in support of the ellenor hospice.

It was also the event's 10th anniversary which helped bolster numbers to an around 1,300 to do either an 8km or 12km walk.

United in their support for ellenor and celebration of life, the night was full of love, laughter, flashing bunny ears and chips, a spokesman said.

Some people walked in memory of loved ones and T-shirts were decorated with names of those being remembered.

One walker said: "I'm walking in memory of my mum, cousin and grandmother. I would encourage others to take part in Twilight Walk because they can raise funds in a fun and active way. It's satisfying doing something and raising money for a worthy cause."

Others just wanted to join in a great event and have some family fun. Another said: "The best thing about taking part in Twilight Walk is that it's a chance for me to walk with my 14 years old daughter.

"It is great daddy-daughter time. It's just great fun and it's lovely to think we're doing something good. It feels like we need to give a little back. We're so lucky to have a healthy family."

As well as entertainment at the start, participants could also enjoy chips and ice cream as they walked their route in their orange ellenor t-shirt, and received a warm welcome and finisher's medal at the end.

This year, ellenor said they hope to raise over £75,000, which is enough to fund two nurses or provide over three years of medical supplies.

As a charity, it relies on donations from the community to provide care so every pound raised makes a huge difference.

Vikki Harding CEO said: "A huge thank you to everyone who took part or sponsored someone walking.

"Without these events we cannot provide the support and care to our babies, children and adults, and their families."

To support ellenor, visit www.ellenor.org or call 01322 626 509.