Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

PUBLISHED: 13:03 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 25 September 2019

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Rich Clark | Images

A record breaking number of supporters have taken part in the latest ellenor Twilight Walk.

It took place on Friday, September 20 and saw Gravesend turn orange as a sea of supporters walked in support of the ellenor hospice.

It was also the event's 10th anniversary which helped bolster numbers to an around 1,300 to do either an 8km or 12km walk.

United in their support for ellenor and celebration of life, the night was full of love, laughter, flashing bunny ears and chips, a spokesman said.

Some people walked in memory of loved ones and T-shirts were decorated with names of those being remembered.

One walker said: "I'm walking in memory of my mum, cousin and grandmother. I would encourage others to take part in Twilight Walk because they can raise funds in a fun and active way. It's satisfying doing something and raising money for a worthy cause."

Others just wanted to join in a great event and have some family fun. Another said: "The best thing about taking part in Twilight Walk is that it's a chance for me to walk with my 14 years old daughter.

You may also want to watch:

"It is great daddy-daughter time. It's just great fun and it's lovely to think we're doing something good. It feels like we need to give a little back. We're so lucky to have a healthy family."

As well as entertainment at the start, participants could also enjoy chips and ice cream as they walked their route in their orange ellenor t-shirt, and received a warm welcome and finisher's medal at the end.

This year, ellenor said they hope to raise over £75,000, which is enough to fund two nurses or provide over three years of medical supplies.

As a charity, it relies on donations from the community to provide care so every pound raised makes a huge difference.

Vikki Harding CEO said: "A huge thank you to everyone who took part or sponsored someone walking.

"Without these events we cannot provide the support and care to our babies, children and adults, and their families."

To support ellenor, visit www.ellenor.org or call 01322 626 509.

Most Read

Gravesend driver jailed after pals killed trying to push broken down car on A2

The terrible accident happened on the A2 near Bean. Picture: Google

Police announce new chief for Sevenoaks, including Swanley, Edenbridge and New Ash Green

Chief inspector Tony Dyer, the new district commander for Sevenoaks

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Giant hole in Northfleet

Dene Holm Rd Hole

A tale as old as time promised for Gravesham panto this year

EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell is the Beast, with Belle, played by Ashley Cavanagh. Picture: Gravesham Council

Most Read

Gravesend driver jailed after pals killed trying to push broken down car on A2

The terrible accident happened on the A2 near Bean. Picture: Google

Police announce new chief for Sevenoaks, including Swanley, Edenbridge and New Ash Green

Chief inspector Tony Dyer, the new district commander for Sevenoaks

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Giant hole in Northfleet

Dene Holm Rd Hole

A tale as old as time promised for Gravesham panto this year

EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell is the Beast, with Belle, played by Ashley Cavanagh. Picture: Gravesham Council

Latest from the Gravesend Reporter

Around 1,600 walkers in Gravesend raise £75,000 for ellenor hospice

The 10th ellenor walk raised around £75,000 for the hospice. Picture: Rich Clark

Winter sanctuary for Gravesham homeless launches for fifth year

Mayor of Gravesham Cllr Gurdip Bungar officially opens the homeless sanctuary for this year. Picture: Gravesham Council

A tale as old as time promised for Gravesham panto this year

EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell is the Beast, with Belle, played by Ashley Cavanagh. Picture: Gravesham Council

Cricket: Hampshire hurt Kent hopes

Daniel Bell-Drummond in batting action for Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Gravesend driver jailed after pals killed trying to push broken down car on A2

The terrible accident happened on the A2 near Bean. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists